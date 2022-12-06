West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 2.0 %

WST stock opened at $239.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.