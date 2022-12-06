Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

