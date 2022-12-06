Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.141 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.98.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

