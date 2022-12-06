Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.40

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.40 and last traded at C$22.68, with a volume of 73193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTE shares. CIBC cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

