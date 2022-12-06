WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 6.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 132,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,350,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in WeWork by 64.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter valued at $170,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WeWork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WeWork in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.