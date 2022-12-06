White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

