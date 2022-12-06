White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $356.09 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

