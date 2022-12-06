White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.1% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $452.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.48 and its 200 day moving average is $439.42.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

