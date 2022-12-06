White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

