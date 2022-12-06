WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $42.44 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.44 million and $698,622.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00474513 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

