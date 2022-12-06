Wick Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.