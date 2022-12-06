Wick Capital Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wick Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

