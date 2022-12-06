William (Bill) Beament Acquires 156,114 Shares of Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Stock

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Beament purchased 156,114 shares of Develop Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$357,501.06 ($239,933.60).

William (Bill) Beament also recently made the following trade(s):

Develop Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Develop Global Company Profile

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

