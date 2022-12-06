Williams Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 289,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 34,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

