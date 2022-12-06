Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.88

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 21798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$57.37 million and a P/E ratio of -28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

