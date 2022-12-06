Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 204.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 73.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,313 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

