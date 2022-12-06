Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,153,000 after acquiring an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.9 %

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

