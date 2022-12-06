Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Bancshares worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,148.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,430 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

