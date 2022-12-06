Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells $846,900.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

