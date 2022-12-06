WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.11

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.08 million and $2.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04412858 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

