Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Down 9.1%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 62,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,149,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Xerox by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 202,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 78,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.