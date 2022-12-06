XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 658 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $46,152.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,708,049.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XPEL Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. 71,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,012. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 5,887.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 264,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.