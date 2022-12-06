Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of Zalando stock traded down €0.71 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.88 ($32.51). 871,234 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.79.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

