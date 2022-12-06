Zcash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.62 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.25 or 0.00270922 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $733.52 million and $35.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00087525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,860,356 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

