Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Raised by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,586 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises 2.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.21% of Zendesk worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,465.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.