ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.0 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

NYSE ZIM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 38,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 61.52%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

