Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.97.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.50.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.