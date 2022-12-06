Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Citigroup

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.97.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

