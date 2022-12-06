Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $392.5-394.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.77 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $951.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,718 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $111,283.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,069.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zuora by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

