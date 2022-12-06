Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.12 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Zuora stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. 1,215,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78. Zuora has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $190,487.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at $597,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

