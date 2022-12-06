Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

