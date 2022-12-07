10,146 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after buying an additional 42,634 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,292. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

