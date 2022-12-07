10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 4.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $37.08. Approximately 5,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,392,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 110.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

