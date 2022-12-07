14,500 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. 50,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,837. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

