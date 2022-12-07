15,490 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,902,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.10. 38,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,292. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $187.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.