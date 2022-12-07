20,350 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.7 %

RUN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. 82,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,015,344. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,148. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.