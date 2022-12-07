27,408 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $126.84. 2,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,191. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.