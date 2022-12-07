3,609 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BILL traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $269.48.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,873 shares of company stock worth $11,969,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

