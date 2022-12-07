4,209 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,527,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,143,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16,124.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,629 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 118,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,210,000.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SLQD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 3,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $51.09.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
