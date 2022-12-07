45,266 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 89,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 40,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

