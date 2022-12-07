5,506 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

