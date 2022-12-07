97,920 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $1,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.4 %

JHG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.