Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

