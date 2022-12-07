Acri Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 7th (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Acri Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 7th. Acri Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACACU stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Acri Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acri Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,687,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000.

About Acri Capital Acquisition

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

