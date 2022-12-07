Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,485,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $2,529,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,578,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,216,000 after buying an additional 164,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 217,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,917. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

