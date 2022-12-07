Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,575 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $21.54.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

