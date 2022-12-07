Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,575 shares.The stock last traded at $21.53 and had previously closed at $21.54.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.