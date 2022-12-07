Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 4,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $841.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
