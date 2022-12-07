Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 4,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $841.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Adicet Bio news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

