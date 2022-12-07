Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.84.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
