Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 203,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,791,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Specifically, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Affirm Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in Affirm by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 7.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile



Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

