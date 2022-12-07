Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $93.28 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,041.18 or 0.29893416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) was first traded on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

